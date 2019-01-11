Toggle Menu
Juventus coach says Cristiano Ronaldo ‘calm’ as rape case goes forwardhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/juventus-coach-says-cristiano-ronaldo-calm-as-rape-case-goes-forward-5534193/

Juventus coach says Cristiano Ronaldo ‘calm’ as rape case goes forward

Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is "very calm" amid the latest developments in an alleged rape case involving an American woman

Cristiano Ronaldo is being asked by police to provide a DNA sample in an investigation of the allegation by Kathryn Mayorga. (Reuters)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is “very calm” amid the latest developments in an alleged rape case involving an American woman.

Ronaldo is being asked by police to provide a DNA sample in an investigation of the allegation by Kathryn Mayorga, a former model and schoolteacher, that he raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009 and paid her to keep quiet.

Speaking in a pre-match news conference, Allegri says “Ronaldo’s case is a private matter. … I’ve seen him very calm.” Allegri adds that Ronaldo will play in an Italian Cup match at Bologna on Saturday: “He’ll play tomorrow. We’ll see about when and how.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Asian Cup 2019: We have to pick ourselves and get ready for next game, says Stephen Constantine
2 Paul Pogba should be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
3 Dejan Lovren banned over social media outburst against Spain