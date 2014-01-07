Juventus claim tenth straight win with Roma scalp

Juventus’ players celebrate at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Juventus stadium in Turin January 5, 2014. REUTERS

Serie A leaders Juventus remained on course for a third straight title with a 3-0 victory over second-placed Roma, which was forced to play with nine men for the final 13 minutes on Sunday.

It was a 10th successive win for Antonio Conte’s team and saw it extend its lead at the top of the table to eight points at the halfway stage of the season. It was Roma’s first loss of the season.

Juventus was in complete control following goals from Arturo Vidal and Leonardo Bonucci but Roma was still fighting to get back in the game. However, Daniele De Rossi was sent off for a brutal tackle on Giorgio Chiellini and Leandro Castan was also shown a straight red card two minutes later after he handled on the goalline. Mirko Vucinic fired home the resulting penalty against his former club.

Juventus was boosted by the return of key playmaker Andrea Pirlo from a five-week injury layoff, but it was Roma which started the brighter and Gianluigi Buffon had to rush out smartly to close down Adem Ljajic after six minutes.

Roma had more possession and several half chances but Juventus looked dangerous on the counter, cheered on vociferously by the home fans, and took the lead in the 17th minute with its first real opportunity.

Carlos Tevez spun and threaded the ball through for Vidal to beat the offside trap and slot into the back of the net.

Juventus almost doubled its lead shortly before halftime when Tevez rolled a tantalizing ball across the face of goal but no one could get on the end of it for the tap-in. The home side did score again immediately after the break when Bonucci was left unmarked at the far post and the Juventus defender slid in to turn home a Pirlo free kick. There was bad news for Juventus as Tevez went off injured on the hour mark.

Earlier, Fiorentina beat Livorno 1-0 in the Tuscan derby and Cagliari drew 0-0 at Chievo Verona.

