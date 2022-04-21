Juventus beat Fiorentina to advance to Italian Cup final

Federico Bernardeschi scored against his former club as Juventus beat Italian Cup final2-0 on Wednesday to set up an Italian Cup final against Inter Milan.

After Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski failed to intercept a cross, Bernardeschi controlled the ball with his chest and then volleyed in shortly after the half-hour mark.

Danilo sealed it in stoppage time after being set up by Juan Cuadrado.

Aiming to defend its title, Juventus advanced on 3-0 aggregate.

Defending Serie A champion Inter beat city rival AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to advance.

Juventus has won the Italian Cup a record 14 times, while Inter has seven trophies in the competition _ the last from 2011.

The final is scheduled for May 11.

Juventus also had a goal from Adrien Rabiot wiped off for offside following a VAR check.

SALERNITANA SUCCESS

An injury-time winner earned Salernitana a 1-0 win at Udinese in Serie A, keeping the southern club’s hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Having won at Sampdoria on Saturday, it marked the first time Salernitana posted consecutive victories this season.

Substitute Simone Verdi finished off a counterattack three minutes into stoppage time.

The bottom three clubs _ Venezia, Salernitana and Genoa _ are now level on points, every six points from safety.

The match was postponed four months ago amid a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana’s squad.