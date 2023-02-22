scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Jurgen Klopp’s ‘book the hotel!’ comments in May resurface after Liverpool’s thrashing against Real Madrid

In a seven-goal thriller, the hosts first attained a 2-0 lead in the first quarter of the game however, Real courtesy of braces from Vinicus Jr, Karim Benzama and Eder Militao’s solo goal take the 3-goal lead into the second leg of Round Of 16.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (FILE)
Jurgen Klopp’s ‘book the hotel!’ comments in May resurface after Liverpool’s thrashing against Real Madrid
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s comments about asking the fans to book tickets for the Champions League final of the 2022/23 season have resurfaced and were mocked by the fans in the aftermath of the side’s 2-5 defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday at Anfield.

“I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are really competitive and are an outstanding group – they will be that again next season. And we go again. Where’s it next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel!” Jurgen Klopp said after the 1-0 defeat in the final of the UCL last season against the same opponent.

Liverpool after almost completing an unprecedented quadruple last season this time around has been nowhere near their best. The side has been struggling in all the competitions. Tuesday night’s defeat has shown the steep decline of the side in the last eight months.

“It’s hard to sum it up straight after the game,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after the game speaking to BT Sport.

“Mixed feelings. Frustration with the result. For large parts of the first half, we performed well and were unlucky to be level at halftime. We made too many mistakes. Real Madrid punished us every time tonight.”

“I think Carlo thinks the tie is over and I think it as well in the moment,” Klopp said afterward. “But the closer you get to the game, the bigger our chances become. Tonight 5-2 they are pretty good in counter attacking and we have to go there and take some risks to score three goals. We go there to try and win the game.”

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 09:21 IST
PSG’s Neymar suffers ankle ligament damage, says club

