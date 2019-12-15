Jurgen Klopp says VAR has changed his touchline behaviour

Jurgen Klopp. (Source: File Photo) Jurgen Klopp. (Source: File Photo)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he waits to celebrate goals on the touchline because of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), after Sadio Mane’s effort was ruled out for offside in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Watford.

Mane thought he had put Liverpool ahead 2-0 with a glancing header after Mohamed Salah had scored the opener, but the goal was ruled out as the VAR deemed that the Senegal international forward was marginally offside.

“I don’t celebrate goals anymore because you have to wait until somebody says it is a goal,” Klopp told reporters.

“As you can imagine, when you’re winning 2-0, I’m not too concerned about it. I had no clue where it was offside.

“I thought there was one pass before where maybe it was offside, but that Sadio was offside I couldn’t see.”

The use of VAR, where match officials use video replays to check decisions by the referee on the pitch and flag possible mistakes, has been surrounded by controversy in recent months.

Critics say the system goes far beyond its original remit and that decisions are taking too long while UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said last week that the technology had changed the character of football.

Liverpool’s victory thanks to two superb goals by Salah left the league leaders 10 points ahead of their nearest challengers Leicester City, who were held 1-1 at home by Norwich City.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who sustained a muscle problem on Saturday, was named in Liverpool’s 20-man squad for the Club World Cup in Qatar. The European champions take on Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Defender Dejan Lovren was not included after he picked up a similar injury at Salzburg in the Champions League last week.

