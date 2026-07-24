I’ll be gone: New Germany coach Klopp warns media to ‘leave his family in peace’

Newly appointed head coach of the German national soccer team Juergen Klopp attends a news conference at the headquarters of the German Football Association DFB in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Jurgen Klopp, who was confirmed as the new Germany national team coach on Friday, said that if the German media did not respect his family’s privacy, he’ll quit then and there. Klopp replaced Julian Nagelsmann who resigned from the Germany head coach role after the team was eliminated from the Round of 32 by Paraguay in the World Cup

“If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace then I’ll be gone, I’ll just turn away. I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse. I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be,” he said.