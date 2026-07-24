I’ll be gone: New Germany coach Klopp warns media to ‘leave his family in peace’

Jurgen Klopp, who was confirmed as the new Germany national team coach on Friday, said that if the German media did not respect his family’s privacy, he’ll quit then and there. Klopp replaced Julian Nagelsmann who resigned from the Germany head coach role after the team was eliminated from the Round of 32 by Paraguay in the World Cup
“If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace then I’ll be gone, I’ll just turn away. I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse. I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be,” he said.
Klopp signed a contract to coach Germany through to the 2030 World Cup, the German federation said as he was presented at a news conference. “It’s a big honour to be sitting here,” Klopp said. “I had an idea how big the job of national team coach is, but when you’re being directly connected with it, you really feel the scale and the responsibility even more.”
It is Klopp’s first coaching job since he left Liverpool in 2024 citing fatigue. He said he was “recharged” in comments while in talks over the Germany job.
The man known for thrilling “heavy metal football” at Liverpool, Klopp was Germany’s preferred candidate as soon as Nagelsmann quit.
Over weeks of talks, the 59-year-old German – 20 years older than Nagelsmann – stayed in the United States as a World Cup pundit for a German-language broadcaster.
The federation also held talks with the Red Bull group, where Klopp spent the last year and a half as “head of global soccer” advising its worldwide group of soccer clubs.
German federation president Bernd Neuendorf said there wouldn’t be a typical release fee paid to Red Bull for Klopp. Instead, the federation pays one million euros (USD 1.14 million) to a Red Bull-linked charity and has agreed to hold three national team games in the eastern city of Leipzig, where Red Bull backs the city’s Bundesliga club team.
Klopp faces a tough introduction to his first national team job with four Nations League games in 11 days against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia in late September and early October.