Jurgen Klopp takes positives from Liverpool’s pre-season loss to Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was encouraged by the performance of the European champions on Saturday despite their defeat by his former side Borussia Dortmund who are further ahead in pre-season preparations.

Goals from Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster were cancelled out by Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer, Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen as Liverpool were beaten 3-2 in stifling conditions at the Notre Dame stadium in Indiana.

“I don’t like what I see in a game in pre-season very often but there is always a reason for it. I’m not over the moon with our performance but I know there is lots to come,” Klopp told a news conference.

The defeat comes on the back of a 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers and a 3-1 win over Bradford City but Klopp said he had “learned nothing” from the latest result with several senior players getting their first taste of pre-season action.

Liverpool were also without their first-choice attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who are yet to return following national duty.

“You could see that Dortmund are a step further in their preparations but there was a lot of good things for us,” the German added.

“How we conceded goals was a lack of organisation, but it is difficult to have that at this stage… I learned nothing… it was a tough night for both teams, it was really warm.”

Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season but went on to win the Champions League by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Klopp’s side kick off the new league campaign with a home match against promoted Norwich City on August 9.