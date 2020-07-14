Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho feel CAS verdict on Manchester City ban ‘a disgrace’

Jose Mourinho with Jurgen Klopp. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho with Jurgen Klopp. (Source: Reuters)

The Court of Arbitration of Sport’s (CAS) decision to overturn Manchester City’s two-year UEFA ban from European football while fining them 10 million euros is a disgrace, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday.

UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a ban and a fine of 30 million euros.

However, the CAS on Monday said City did not violate FFP rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship, but imposed a reduced fine for failing to cooperate with European soccer’s governing body.

“If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty, the decision is also a disgrace and they should be banned from the competition. I don’t know if City are guilty or not but either way it’s a disgraceful decision,” Mourinho told reporters in a virtual news conference.

UEFA’s FFP rules face likely changes in the wake of the CAS ruling and Mourinho said the system needs to be overhauled if it is to continue to serve its purpose which is to aim to stop clubs running big losses through spending on players.

“I think this is going to be the end of Financial Fair Play because there is no point,” Mourinho said. “I would like to see it used in a proper way.”

EXPLAINED | Manchester City UEFA ban overturned, what this means

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described as “not a good day for football” City’s successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

“I don’t think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest,” Klopp told a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

“It’s not up to me to judge this and I don’t but I think this FFP framework we should stick to. I hope FFP stays just because it gives kind of borders that you can go to, but not over it.”

“If you start doing that nobody has to care any more and the richest people or countries can do what they want.

“It will make the competition really difficult and I think that would lead automatically to a kind of world super league with like 10 clubs and it would depend on who owns the clubs and not the names of the clubs. It makes sense to have these rules.”

READ | Chelsea did not pin hopes on City’s ban: Frank Lampard

Klopp did say, however, that City’s place in the Champions League next season might at least benefit Liverpool as they try to retain their Premier League title.

“They won’t have 10 or 12 games less now — no other team would have had a chance in the (Premier) league,” he said.

Liverpool face Arsenal on Wednesday knowing defeat would end their chances of equalling Manchester City’s record 100-point haul in the Premier League set two years ago.

With three games remaining they have 93 points with City a distant second on 72.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.