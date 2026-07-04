‘Recharged’ Jurgen Klopp confirms talks to become next Germany head coach

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB), Germany’s football federation, has been in touch with him to take over as the national team’s new head coach after their Round of 32 exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Julian Nagelsmann who had been leading the team since 2023, stepped down as head coach after their shock loss to Paraguay on penalties.
“Julian has stepped down and the (federation) is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations,” said Klopp, speaking from New York on German broadcaster Magenta TV in his role as a World Cup commentator late Friday.
Klopp hasn’t been seen in management since announcing his departure from Liverpool in 2024. He was named Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer in January 2025. In reference to his absence from coaching, he said, “About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool. Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready.”
Germany lost 4-3 (1-1 FT) on penalties to the South American side to suffer a surprising exit from the tournament for the third time in a row, following their recent unsuccessful attempts to qualify for the knockout stages in the 2018 and 2022 editions successively.
A Champions League and Premier league winner at Anfield, Klopp defended Nagelsmann following this disappointing defeat, saying that he was an “excellent coach” and is not to be blamed for the team’s deeper problems.
Klopp is still currently under contract with Red Bull, and stated that he would need to have a conversation with his employer there, Oliver Mintzlaff, but thought that no one would stand in his way if he left to take the job as Germany coach.
Talking about what needs to be changed there, “German soccer is obviously at a turning point now,” said Klopp. “Now we need to change things fundamentally. Whether that’s me in the end or whoever it may be, that doesn’t change the fact that changes are necessary.”