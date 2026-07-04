‘Recharged’ Jurgen Klopp confirms talks to become next Germany head coach

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB), Germany’s football federation, has been in touch with him to take over as the national team’s new head coach after their Round of 32 exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Julian Nagelsmann who had been leading the team since 2023, stepped down as head coach after their shock loss to Paraguay on penalties.

“Julian has stepped down and the (federation) is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations,” said Klopp, speaking from New York on German broadcaster Magenta TV in his role as a World Cup commentator late Friday.