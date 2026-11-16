Jurgen Klopp says FIFA president Gianni Infantino worse than predecessor Sepp Blatter

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp said that incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino is worse than his predecessor Sepp Blatter, adding that he will welcome a new president. Blatter had resigned in 2015 amid corruption scandals at FIFA and remains banned from the sport by FIFA’s ethics committee.

“The general consensus is that a change might make sense. But what would interest me even more in this context, from a football perspective, is that we never thought things could get any worse after Sepp Blatter, and yet someone actually managed to make it worse,” Klopp said Sunday as his Germany team prepares to play the Netherlands in the Nations League on Monday.

“Right now, we’re thinking that if Mr. Infantino were to leave, it would be kind of cool if the next person could just do a better job. Because I believe it should be possible to do better,” he added.

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Infantino has been the FIFA president for 11 years and he faces a challenger from Japan ahead of elections in March.

Infantino has faced calls to step down after a failed plan to sell stakes in the FIFA World Cup earlier this year. Last month, however, he said he had the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of football ahead of his re-election bid.

Infantino’s popularity has suffered after his proposal to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary. It was a plan that proved divisive with football federations in Europe, North America and Asia up in arms. Over a month after abandoning the plan, Infantino recently had to apologise to federations during the FIFA Council meeting.

“Well, you know, I was elected by 211 member associations from all over the world,” Infantino had said. “I think what is important is that in an organization like FIFA there can be different views, different points of view.

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“But if we are serious about democracy, about the democratic process, about believing that everyone has the same vote and the same voice all over the world, that football belongs to everyone, if we are serious about that, then we need to respect as well the views of the vast, vast majority.”