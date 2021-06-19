Jurgen Klinsmann interested in Tottenham Hotspur head coach job

Former Germany and United States coach Juergen Klinsmann said he is interested in the vacant managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur and had even called club chairman Daniel Levy after he sacked Jose Mourinho.

Klinsmann, 56, was a World Cup winner as a player with West Germany and had two spells playing for Tottenham in the 1990s.

Spurs have been linked with a series of managers since sacking Mourinho in April including Portugal’s Paulo Fonseca and Nuno Espirito Santo, Italians Antonio Conte and Gennaro Gattuso, and former boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine now with Paris Saint Germain.

Klinsmann, appearing on the BBC as a pundit during Euro 2020, was asked by another former Spurs player, presenter Gary Lineker, if he would be interested in the job.

“I called him after he let Mourinho go and said ‘hey what’s the case now?’ He said, ‘I have so much to do right now, to sort things out at the club, let’s talk a bit later on’,” said Klinsmann.

“Then I saw all the names walking in and talking and walking out and the same still today. Spurs in my heart, would I consider that? But you cannot force him,” he said.

Asked directly by Lineker if he would be interested in the job, Klinsmann said: “Absolutely”.

Klinsmann’s managerial career saw him lead Germany to the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup and then he had a season in charge of his former team Bayern Munich before taking on the United States national side.

Klinsmann took the Americans into the knockout stages of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was sacked in 2016 and had an ill-fated ten-week spell in charge of Hertha Berlin.