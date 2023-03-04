scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Junior footballer from Tendulkar Foundation-supported NGO makes it to U-20 India team

Sonali started her football career as a part of a team from Shreeja India's Dhatrigram centre, an NGO supported by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF).

Sachin Tendulkar, National sports day, PM Modi on National Sports Day, Dhyan Chand birth anniversaryFormer Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. (FILE)
Hailing from an under-privileged background, talented footballer Sonali Soren recently made her junior international debut when she represented India at the U-20 SAFF Women’s Championship in Dhaka.

Another girl named Swapna, from the same NGO team supported by STF, was included in the Bengal football team that participated in the U-17 Khelo India Youth Games.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) supports the football program which includes football training, jerseys, nutritional support, education, and other requirements for more than 100 girls from Shreeja India

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 16:58 IST
