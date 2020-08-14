Julian Nagelsmann becomes youngest manager to reach Champions League semis

RB Leipzig's coach Julian Nagelsmann talks to his players during the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. (REUTERS)

After being sidelined from football at an early age of 20 due to a knee injury, Julian Nagelsmann on Friday defied the odds and became the youngest manager to reach the final four stage of the Champions League. He is currently 33 years old and is younger than the current legends of the sport – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig humbled Spanish side Atletico Madrid 2-1, with United States midfielder Tyler Adams scoring the match-winner in the closing minutes of the match. The German side had initially taken the lead in the 51st minute with a header from Spanish forward Dani Olmo but a disjointed Atletico were shaken into life when record signing Joao Felix came off the bench, earning and scoring a penalty to level in the 71st. [Match Report]

Leipzig will now lock horns with Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals, which is set to take place on the August 19. While PSG boasts of a powerful setup with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, it will also be a nerving test for Nagelsmann to be up against his biggest role model Thomas Tuchel.

Julian Nagelsmann’s first step towards becoming a manager came when his coach at FC Augsburg II – Thomas Tuchel – appointed him as an opposition scout after a knee injury ended his playing career. They’ll face each other in a Champions League semi-final next week. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cpkSzfn8nB — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 13, 2020

It was Tuchel who paved the way for Nagelsmann into the coaching role when the former was a coach of Augsburg reserve-team during the 2007/08 season. Tuchel, on the other hand, carries high regards of Nagelsmann and considers him an inquisitive and hardworking coach.

•Took Hoffenheim from 15th to 4th in his first season •Qualified for the CL in his second season •Finished 3rd in his first season with Leipzig •Reached the CL semi final after losing his leading goalscorer He only turned 33 last month. Julian Nagelsmann, everyone. pic.twitter.com/kKC34o4zW8 — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 13, 2020

RB Leipzig are the first team to knock Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid out of the Champions League without Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad. And they didn’t even need Timo Werner either. 🐸 pic.twitter.com/s9hDLPszdz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2020

Julian Nagelsmann is younger than: Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Thiago Silva

Luis Suarez

Gerard Pique

Dries Mertens

Jamie Vardy

Sergio Ramos

Manuel Never

David Luiz

João Moutinho

James Milner He’s managing in a Champions League semi-final.#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/u2k20UIF8w — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 13, 2020

Leipzig, under Nagelsmann, finished third in Bundesliga this season, securing a total of 66 points.

