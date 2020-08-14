scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 14, 2020
Top News

Julian Nagelsmann becomes youngest manager to reach Champions League semis

Julian Nagelsmann is currently 33 years old and is younger than the current legends of the sport - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 14, 2020 10:00:05 am
Julian Nagelsmann, Julian Nagelsmann stats, Julian Nagelsmann champions league record, Julian Nagelsmann previous stats, rb leipzig, atletico madrid, atletico madrid, champions leagueRB Leipzig's coach Julian Nagelsmann talks to his players during the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. (REUTERS)

After being sidelined from football at an early age of 20 due to a knee injury, Julian Nagelsmann on Friday defied the odds and became the youngest manager to reach the final four stage of the Champions League. He is currently 33 years old and is younger than the current legends of the sport – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig humbled Spanish side Atletico Madrid 2-1, with United States midfielder Tyler Adams scoring the match-winner in the closing minutes of the match. The German side had initially taken the lead in the 51st minute with a header from Spanish forward Dani Olmo but a disjointed Atletico were shaken into life when record signing Joao Felix came off the bench, earning and scoring a penalty to level in the 71st. [Match Report]

Leipzig will now lock horns with Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals, which is set to take place on the August 19. While PSG boasts of a powerful setup with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, it will also be a nerving test for Nagelsmann to be up against his biggest role model Thomas Tuchel.

It was Tuchel who paved the way for Nagelsmann into the coaching role when the former was a coach of Augsburg reserve-team during the 2007/08 season. Tuchel, on the other hand, carries high regards of Nagelsmann and considers him an inquisitive and hardworking coach.

Leipzig, under Nagelsmann, finished third in Bundesliga this season, securing a total of 66 points.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Woakes, Buttler propel England to unlikely win over Pakistan in first Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 14: Latest News