Julian Alvarez dreamt of playing in a World Cup for Argentina. He’ll now play the final alongside his idol, Lionel Messi

Julian Alvarez is in an oversized Argentine jersey, grinning and standing wide-eyed while posing with Lionel Messi for a picture. There’s a video from around the same time of the baby-faced Alvarez, wearing another ill-fitting t-shirt and shuffling while giving an interview:

“What is your dream?”

“Playing a World Cup.”

“Who’s your idol?”

“Messi.”

Alvarez was 12 years old back then. A decade on, he’s realised his dream while playing alongside his idol.

Alvarez scored twice and played a pivotal role in Messi continuing his scoring spree as Argentina broke Croatia’s resilience to trounce them 3-0 and enter the final of the World Cup.

The first was a Messi goal. The second was a messy one. The third belonged to Alvarez but it’ll be remembered for Messi’s magic.

The focus before the start of the semifinal was, quite rightly, on Messi and Modric. The Croatian, after all, had gone two-up on his Argentine counterpart from the previous meetings. Back in 2006, when Modric made his World Cup debut, Croatia defeated Messi’s Argentina 3-2. In 2018, Modric was on target when his side defeated Argentina 3-0.

Things came full circle for Julián Álvarez 🙏 “What’s your dream in football?”

“Play in a World Cup.”

“Who’s your idol?”

“Messi.” 🎥: @RobertoRojas97 pic.twitter.com/kosGLtfj9W — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) December 13, 2022

For long periods in the first half on Tuesday, it looked like the same script would follow. Croatia’s midfield three controlled the game passed around the ball slickly and enjoyed more possession. Argentina looked like they were struggling.

Messi, quite literally, was simply walking around, sauntering between the circle and the box. He clutched at his hamstring a few times, giving rise to concerns over his ability to continue. Nothing really happened for the first 30 minutes.

10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day… Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal. 🕷️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/DhwozBijJu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2022

And then, Enzo Fernandez played a straightforward ball through the middle, Alvarez went one-on-one with Dominik Livakovic and tried to chip the ball over him. He scuffed the shot but the goalkeeper body-checked him while completely missing the ball, as the referee pointed to the spot, a decision that triggered controversy with Croatia claiming otherwise.

Messi, who equalled Lothar Matthaus’ record of World Cup appearances (25), stepped up and blasted the ball into the net to give Argentina the advantage.

That goal made Croatia do exactly what they hadn’t until then in the World Cup – lose their minds (they received two yellow cards and Mario Mandzukic, a member of the coaching staff, got sent off), lose their shape, and allow spaces in their own half.

Alvarez, whose work rate had largely gone unnoticed because of Messi’s brilliance thus far, chose this moment to step out of his idol’s shadow. An unnecessary challenge by a Croatian player inside Argentina’s half handed possession to Alvarez and the 22-year-old ran the length of the field, beat a couple of opponents to enter the Croatian box, unleashed a shot that ricocheted off Croatian defenders before it went past Livakovic.

It was a fortunate goal, but one that justified Alvarez’s nickname ‘the spider’, given to him by one of his siblings because he was so good while running with the ball, it seemed as if he had more than two legs.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, left, and Argentina’s Julian Alvarez celebrate after scoring during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Argentina’s Lionel Messi, left, and Argentina’s Julian Alvarez celebrate after scoring during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

If the first Argentine goal was controversial and the second a bit fortuitous, the third was down to Messi’s sheer genius.

The Argentine captain tore down the right wing, with Josko Gvardiol by his side. The Croatian defender, one of the finds of the World Cup, had been shadowing Messi all night long. At this moment, Messi left his chasing shadows. The 35-year-old drifted into the edge of the box, applied a sudden brake, turned and had his back to the goal, giving an impression he’ll play a back pass. Then, he suddenly spun past his marker – 15 years younger than him – to sprint towards the byline and cut back a pass for Alvarez, who taps in the ball from six yards.

Messi, in the quarterfinal, arguably came up with the assist of the World Cup while setting up Argentina’s opening goal against the Netherlands. This one will be right up there as one of the best assists of the tournament.

The goal ended any hopes Croatia might have had of staging an improbable comeback. For the second time in the last three editions, Argentina find themselves in the final of the World Cup. The last time, in 2014, Messi was the player of the tournament but he cut a forlorn figure as Argentina fell just short of winning the trophy.

Messi has been the player of the World Cup once again. This time, the master has his discipline by his side.