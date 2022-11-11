scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Juergen Klopp says Qatar-bound Liverpool players will keep him updated on fitness

The former Luton Town manager took charge of a Southampton side who are 18th in the standings with 12 points, seven points behind eighth-placed Liverpool.

Diogo Jota, jota, liverpool manager, liverpool, Juergen Klopp, klopp, sports news, indian expressLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp in action .(File)

A mid-season World Cup is a nightmare for club managers fretting over injuries but Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said his players will be in constant touch throughout the tournament, updating him with any fitness issues.

Seven Liverpool players have been called up by various national teams while the rest of the squad will have a training camp in Dubai during the World Cup. Liverpool’s campaign resumes on Dec. 20 with a League Cup last-16 game at Manchester City and though Klopp said he had “no idea” about the team he would pick for the clash, messages exchanged with his players would certainly help.

“We have seven at the World Cup. They are very important players. We have a clear rule, how it is with international games: the boys have to text me straight away if there are any issues after a game,” Klopp told reporters.

“If they are winning, it is clear because the WhatsApp group will go bonkers… We’re in Dubai around the corner if someone needs to leave the World Cup early, they can join us. That’s one of the reasons we go there.” Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold made the England squad despite being dropped earlier this year during the Nations League campaign and Klopp said he was pleased for the 24-year-old.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?

“With Hendo (midfielder Jordan Henderson) it was clear and with Trent, it’s nice. It’s a big tournament. Trent was very pleased about the news,” Klopp added.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Liverpool host Southampton in the league on Saturday with new Saints boss Nathan Jones set to take charge of his first Premier League game after he replaced Ralph Hasenhuettl, who was sacked after nearly four years at the club.
The former Luton Town manager took charge of a Southampton side who are 18th in the standings with 12 points, seven points behind eighth-placed Liverpool.

“I thought Hasenhuettl did an exceptional job (at Southampton). If they showed anything it was attitude, they were highly motivated,” Klopp said. “We always expect a motivated opponent but there’s not a lot of time (for Jones) to change a lot. We’ve analyzed them, half Saints and half Luton. We want to finish this half of the season on a high.”

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 09:48:25 pm
Next Story

No rule of law in country: Saamana editorial hits out at Centre after Sanjay Raut’s bail

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 11: Latest News