Juergen Klopp reveals he missed moment that changed Liverpool’s Champions League campaign

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has revealed that he missed the Divock Origi goal, which led to one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, in the semifinal last season.

Ahead of winning their 13th European title, Liverpool had a daunting task on their hands – a task which needed to be done in the absence of their premier strikers – Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, as they say, anything is possible in football, and Liverpool completed the challenge in the most emphatic manner as the netted the ball four times past Barcelona’s number one Marc-André ter Stegen to knock them out of Europe’s most elite competition.

However, Juergen Klopp, who won the FIFA award for best men’s coach on late Monday night (IST), in his article for “The Players’ Tribune” revealed that he missed the most decisive moment of the match.

“If you still don’t believe me, think about this: Even my greatest triumph as a manager was born from a disaster,” the German wrote.

Ahead of the second leg at Anfield, which Liverpool needed to win by four goals, Klopp gathered the players for a final pep talk. “We have to play without two of the best strikers in the world. The world outside is saying it is not possible. And let’s be honest, it’s probably impossible. But because it’s you? Because it’s you, we have a chance.”

“If we fail, then let’s fail in the most beautiful way,” he further stated.

Klopp then goes on to describe the moment when Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to take the corner and Divock Origi fired in the winner for Liverpool. The German stated that the moment gave him “goosebumps”.

Describing the turn of events in details, Klopp wrote that he was engaged in a conversation with his assistant to make a substitution and the crowd at Anfield went berserk. He had no idea about the happenings and looked at Ben Woodburn, who asked him, “What just happened?”

The German also wasn’t sure but he certainly was left disappointed about missing one of the “cheekiest” moments of the sport.

Origi’s goal helped Liverpool complete one of the most incredible comeback in Champions League history, and the Merseyside club eventually won the competition, defeating Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the final.