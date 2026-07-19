Bellingham becomes first England player to score 7 goals in single World Cup

England's Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates scoring his sixth goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

While Bukayo Saka’s hattrick will steal the spotlight in England’s 6-4 win over France in the World Cup third place match, midfielder Jude Bellingham quietly made his way into the record books as well when he became the English player with the most goals in a single edition of a World Cup with 7 strikes.

Bellingham got to the record when he slotted past France’s Mike Maignan in the 90+8 minutes to grab England’s 6th goal of the match in a 10-goal thriller in Miami.

In the match, England held off a stunning France fightback to claim a 6-4 victory, securing third place for their best World Cup finish since their sole title triumph in 1966.