Jota’s widow’s message to Robertson before World Cup: ‘You won’t be going alone’

The wife of late Portugal forward Diogo Jota has delivered an emotional message to Scotland skipper Andrew Robertson, encouraging him to honour her husband’s memory when Scotland takes part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jota lost his life in a road accident in July last year at the age of 28. Shortly beforehand, he had helped Portugal earn a place at the World Cup.

In a letter released by FIFA, Jota’s widow, Rute Cardoso, addressed Robertson directly and spoke about the close relationship shared by the two former Liverpool teammates.

“Diogo often spoke of you. Of the friendship you built, the battles you fought together, the challenges, the laughter, the conversations about football… and about dreams. The World Cup was one of those dreams, a dream that the two of you nurtured, side by side, with the same passion with which you took to the pitch,” she wrote.