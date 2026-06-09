Jota’s widow’s message to Robertson before World Cup: ‘You won’t be going alone’

The wife of late Portugal forward Diogo Jota has delivered an emotional message to Scotland skipper Andrew Robertson, encouraging him to honour her husband’s memory when Scotland takes part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Jota lost his life in a road accident in July last year at the age of 28. Shortly beforehand, he had helped Portugal earn a place at the World Cup.
In a letter released by FIFA, Jota’s widow, Rute Cardoso, addressed Robertson directly and spoke about the close relationship shared by the two former Liverpool teammates.
“Diogo often spoke of you. Of the friendship you built, the battles you fought together, the challenges, the laughter, the conversations about football… and about dreams. The World Cup was one of those dreams, a dream that the two of you nurtured, side by side, with the same passion with which you took to the pitch,” she wrote.
“When I heard your words and learnt what you felt on that day when Scotland qualified for the World Cup, after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch. By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won’t be going alone.”
“You’ll be taking his dream with you, too. And when you step on to the pitch, I know it won’t just be you walking out. Diogo will be with you in your thoughts, in your steps, in your heart. So today, I want to thank you. Thank you for not forgetting him. Thank you for taking him with you. Thank you for turning the pain of loss into strength and into something so beautiful.
“That’s how we do it here at home, too. Every day. He would be, and is, incredibly proud of you. Cherish that dream, Andy. Live it for yourself and for him.”
A video released by FIFA showed Robertson reading the message. The Scotland captain responded by expressing his gratitude, saying her words would remain with him for a very long time. Robertson said Jota’s presence would remain with him throughout the tournament.
“I’ll carry him in my heart, and I know he’ll be with me come the first game, come the second game, come the third game and hopefully beyond that.
“He’s always there. The memories are always something that we bring up and sometimes laugh, sometimes cry. And that will be no different, especially going into a tournament which is full of emotion. I know he’ll be right at the front of my mind. I’m not only just playing for me. I’m playing for both of us.”
Although he represented his country 49 times, the former Liverpool forward never played in a World Cup. Following Scotland’s successful qualification campaign in November, Robertson reflected on the friend he had lost.
“I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today,” defender Robertson said after Scotland secured World Cup qualification in November. We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal, and I did with Scotland. I know he’ll be smiling over me today.”