If you feel Old Trafford pressure, stay at home: Jose Mourinho

Ahead of Manchester United’s clash against BSC Young Boys, Jose Mourinho issued a stern warning that if players are unable to handle the pressure to perform at Old Trafford, then they should “stay at home.” United will host Young Boys on Tuesday, and a win against the Swiss champions will increase the possibility of the Red Devils qualifying to the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

Mourinho, however, dismissed the suggestion that United perform better while playing away and the fixtures held at Old Trafford adds pressure on the players. “If you feel pressure, stay at home and when I say home, I don’t say stadium home, I say home and watch on TV,” Mourinho was quoted by AFP as saying. “If you feel pressure to play matches at home where the people come to support… come on. I never felt pressure to play at home,” he added,

After yet another disappointing week in the Premier League where United was held to a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, Mourinho said he wanted his players to be more proactive instead of reactive. “I want the team to start strong, I want the team to have a go immediately and it is a bit frustrating,” the Portuguese said.

Shedding light on Victor Lindelof’s injury, the United boss said that he will be out of action for “quite a while.”

“(Lindelof) does the scan (Tuesday) but, by the experience of the medical department and the feelings of the player, he has a muscular problem and a muscular problem takes time,” Mourinho said before adding, “I would say if we have him for the Christmas period — where we need, if possible, every player to be available for that difficult period until the Newcastle match on January 2 if we can have Victor available for that period, it will be good.”