Jose Mourinho says Fred is right for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk will give “another dimension to our game.”

United announced Thursday that the 25-year-old Fred has signed a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, after completing a medical.

“Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities,” Mourinho said. “His creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game … I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”

United reached an agreement with Ukrainian team Shakhtar earlier this month with the player reportedly costing a fee of more than 50 million pounds ($66 million).

“This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team,” Fred told United’s website. “To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Fred missed Brazil’s opening match of the World Cup, a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday, with an ankle injury.

United finished runner-up in the Premier League last season, 19 points behind champion Manchester City.

