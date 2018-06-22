Follow Us:
Jose Mourinho says Fred is right for Manchester United

Manchester United announced Thursday that the 25-year-old Fred has signed a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, after completing a medical.

Published: June 22, 2018 7:21:49 am
United reached an agreement with Ukrainian team Shakhtar earlier this month with the player reportedly costing a fee of more than 50 million pounds ( million).
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk will give “another dimension to our game.”

United announced Thursday that the 25-year-old Fred has signed a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, after completing a medical.

“Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities,” Mourinho said. “His creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game … I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”

United reached an agreement with Ukrainian team Shakhtar earlier this month with the player reportedly costing a fee of more than 50 million pounds ($66 million).

“This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team,” Fred told United’s website. “To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Fred missed Brazil’s opening match of the World Cup, a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday, with an ankle injury.

United finished runner-up in the Premier League last season, 19 points behind champion Manchester City.

