Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho with immediate effect

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United as their manager after two-and-a-half years of being in charge. The club, which made its worst start to the league season in 28 years, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday. After Mourinho’s dismissal, his assistant Michael Carrick will take over as interim manager, the club said.

In a statement released the Manchester United said, “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club. We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 18 December 2018

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” it added.

Question marks over Mourinho’s tenure surfaced for the first time this season when United’s defence was exposed against Brighton & Hove Albion (3-2) in just their second Premier League match. After the defeat, the Portuguese manager blamed the club executives for not spending much during the pre-season transfer window.

As the season progressed, tensions flared between the manager and star midfielder Paul Pogba. After United played out a 1-1 draw against Wolves, the French midfielder criticised Mourinho’s tactics saying that United should attack more. After his remarks, the midfielder was removed from the post of vice-captain. The midfielder also didn’t make an appearance in one of its biggest matches of the season against Liverpool.

Mourinho reacted very sharply during the post-match conference after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. During the conference, the Portuguese condemned the remarks made by media against him and said he deserved more respect. Just before signing off, the Portuguese said, “Just to finish, do you know what was the result? This [holding three fingers up]. 3-0, 3-0. Do you know what this is? 3-0. But it also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them, two. So respect man, respect, respect, respect.”

However, more criticism followed after United were knocked-out of the League Cup by second-tier Derby County.

Comparing Mourinho’s a little over two years stint at Old Trafford, his 58.33% win record is considerably better than that of David Moyes (52.94) and Van Gaal (52.43) and only marginally behind Alex Ferguson’s 59.67. However, the figures also mask the fact that United under the Portuguese have been poor against the other top-six clubs.

Manchester United are presently placed sixth with seven wins in 17 matches so far. Under Mourinho, Manchester United won the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League. The team finished second last season and managed to reach the prestigious FA Cup final. Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte are among the early bookmakers’ favourites to take over.