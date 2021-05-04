Jose Mourinho named as Roma head coach for next three seasons

AS Roma has appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as its new head coach on a three-year contract starting 2021-22 season, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes after the club announced coach Paulo Fonseca will leave his role at the end of the current campaign.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” club president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin said.

“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.”

Mourinho, who has previously coached Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, was sacked by Tottenham last month after 17 months in charge of the London club.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma,” Mourinho said.

“It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.”