I don’t want him at Real Madrid: Iker Casillas on Jose Mourinho return rumours

With Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly closing in on re-appointing Jose Mourinho, former player Iker Casillas said that while he does not have a problem with the Portuguese manager, he would prefer some other coach at the helm of the Los Blancos next season.

“I’ve got no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me. I don’t want him at

@realmadrid. I reckon other managers would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more,” he posted on X.

Madrid have had a 2025/26 season to forget and are set to go trophy-less. They sacked manager Xabi Alonso in the middle of the season after appointing him over the summer. Interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa hasn’t fared much better with the dressing room fraught with cracks.