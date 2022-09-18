All hell breaks loose: Jose Mourinho clashes with referee after seeing red

Jose Mourinho, head coach of AS Roma, was sent off at the Stadio Olimpico during the second half of his side’s intense match with Atalanta.

The Roma boss had to be restrained by his own coaching staff and Serie A officials after he was given his marching orders by the on-field referee, who did not award a penalty to Roma.

It all happened when Nicolo Zaniolo went tumbling over in the box following a tangle with the defender Caleb Okoli.

Standing near the touchline, a raging Mourinho suddenly ran onto the pitch and urged the officials to make use of VAR. However, the referee was in no mood to let off the Portuguese and brandished the red card.

Then, all hell broke loose as the Special One tried to get to the referee to question the decision.

Never change, Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/mGeZLUl49i — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) September 18, 2022

Roma eventually lost the match as Atalanta won by a first-half goal from center-back Giorgio Scalvini.

The referee denies Roma a penalty after a clear foul on Zaniolo, José Mourinho invades the pitch to scream at the referee, the referee shows José Mourinho a red card, the Roma fans start singing José Mourinho’s name. So nothing new happened so far.pic.twitter.com/OacrZqAEHC — IM (@Iconic_Mourinho) September 18, 2022

In February 2022, Mourinho was banned for two games as punishment for his outburst when his team drew 2-2 with Verona in the Italian league. The Portuguese coach had acted in a “threatening” manner, Serie A had noted. The league also fined him 20,000 euros ($22,700).