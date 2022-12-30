‘One of my proudest moments’: Jose Mourinho recalls meeting with Pele in 2005

Jose Mourinho, on Friday, recalled his meeting with Brazilian legend Pele and termed it as ‘one of the proudest moments’ of his life.

This was after the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups died Thursday at the age of 82.

Pele had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pele was conferred with the lifetime achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2005 and Mourinho was the one to present him with it. Mourinho was also given the award of Coach of the Year after helping Chelsea win their Premier League title for the first time in 50 years.

The Roma boss took to social media where he wrote: “In 2005 I received the BBC award directly from the king’s hands, and to this day it’s one of my proudest moments. I was so so happy to have him in Manchester where we had such a nice chat and nice time, and even more at a Hublot event where we really had a good laugh. Rest in peace King Pelé and thinking of his loved ones. I am very sad.”

Tributes have been flowing in for Pele since last night.

“Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment,” Neymar, a fellow Brazilian star, said on Instagram. “Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal,” he added.

A funeral was planned for Monday and Tuesday, with his casket to be carried through the streets of Santos, the coastal city where his storied career began, before burial.