scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘One of my proudest moments’: Jose Mourinho recalls meeting with Pele in 2005

Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer.

Jose Mourinho and Pele. (Instagram/Mourinho)
Listen to this article
‘One of my proudest moments’: Jose Mourinho recalls meeting with Pele in 2005
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Jose Mourinho, on Friday, recalled his meeting with Brazilian legend Pele and termed it as ‘one of the proudest moments’ of his life.

This was after the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups died Thursday at the age of 82.

Pele had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pele was conferred with the lifetime achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2005 and Mourinho was the one to present him with it. Mourinho was also given the award of Coach of the Year after helping Chelsea win their Premier League title for the first time in 50 years.

The Roma boss took to social media where he wrote: “In 2005 I received the BBC award directly from the king’s hands, and to this day it’s one of my proudest moments. I was so so happy to have him in Manchester where we had such a nice chat and nice time, and even more at a Hublot event where we really had a good laugh. Rest in peace King Pelé and thinking of his loved ones. I am very sad.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

Tributes have been flowing in for Pele since last night.

“Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment,” Neymar, a fellow Brazilian star, said on Instagram. “Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...

A funeral was planned for Monday and Tuesday, with his casket to be carried through the streets of Santos, the coastal city where his storied career began, before burial.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 19:09 IST
Next Story

Amitabh Bachchan said ‘I am a bathroom singer’ when Adnan Sami asked him for a collaboration

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 30: Latest News
close