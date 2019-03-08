Watch: Tipped with return to Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho plays five-a-side football with son

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was seen playing a 5-a-side football game along with his son Jose Mario in a video doing the rounds on social media. The match was played before the first episode of Mourinho’s chat show on the network, “On the Touchline” was aired.

In the video, the Champions League winning-manager was seen taking on defending responsibilities. At one point during the match, Mourinho was seen passing the ball to his son on the left, who raced past the midfield and took a shot at the goal, which was saved by the opposition’s player.

‘He plays better than me!’ Jose Mourinho tests skills during match with son Details: https://t.co/MJOrARA6Wp pic.twitter.com/cKZmRDdtB4 — RT (@RT_com) 7 March 2019

Speaking to the network after the match, Mario, former Fulham youth goalkeeper, said he enjoys playing alongside his father. “I always loved playing with my dad. It’s amazing. We used to do it on holiday all the time at the beach. I love playing with him,” the 18-year-old said.

Mourinho added that he misses spending time with his son. “Of course, I enjoyed the game. I have played with him since he was a kid. Now I miss more because he is a young man. And now he normally plays with his friends and his mates. He is going to be at University next year. And I’ll miss him a lot. So every second I can be with him is a blessing,” he said.

Mourinho added: “He plays well. He plays better than me, of course.”

With Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari in the firing line following the recent turbulent times at the club, Mourinho is heavily tipped to return to the Bernabeu. He had previously managed Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013 and took the club to the league title win in the 2011-12 season.