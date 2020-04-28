Jose Mourinho picks greatest player and it is not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: AP) Jose Mourinho picks greatest player and it is not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: AP)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho recently picked the greatest footballer to have ever played the sport and it was neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

With coronavirus bringing sports and life in general to a halt in the entire world, football stars have started answering difficult questions: Who is the best in the world – Messi or Ronaldo?

After David Beckham, Pele, Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney among many others picked their favourite player, Mourinho said that even though the duo have been at the top in their long careers, they cannot surpass the Brazilian Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated European football for over a decade now and have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them. The Barcelona skipper clinched the Golden Ball for a record sixth time in December.

“Ronaldo, El Fenomeno,” Mourinho told LiveScore when asked about greatest player ever. “Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo.

“When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I’d ever seen take to the field. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible,” he added.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo lifted two World Cup titles with Brazil and also won the Copa America twice. He was part of the team which won the bronze medal at Atlanta Olympics (1994). Ronaldo also won many titles during his stints with Barcelona, Inter and Real Madrid.

