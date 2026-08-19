‘Doubts Rodri had, gave me doubts’: Mourinho on why Real did not sign midfielder

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said that the Spanish giants did not pursue Rodri any further was because the player had ‘doubts’. Rodri, who was courted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid over the summer, ultimately decided to sign with the Catalan club on Tuesday on a 4-year deal.
“I spoke with Rodri a couple of times. Real Madrid made him a very good offer. I think the relationship between Real Madrid and City is very good. The club made him an important offer. Rodri had doubts, he doubted, and I think what happened is that the doubts Rodri had, gave me doubts, ” Mourinho said in an interview on El Chiringuito.
“He’s an extraordinary player. But I think Real Madrid are so big that we can’t have players who think twice. That’s the concept. But he behaved properly with us, and I wish him well,” he added.
The 30-year-old Rodri joined Hansi Flick’s side for a reported fee of 65.4 million pounds ($88.56 million). Rodri’s contract with City had been due to expire in June 2027.
The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, who was also part of Spain’s European Championship winning squad, further enhanced his reputation by captaining his country to World Cup glory last month and was named the tournament’s best player.
Rodri left City after winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups since joining the English club from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He made 298 appearances, scoring 28 goals and helping City secure 14 major trophies. He spent six seasons under Pep Guardiola, establishing himself as one of the world’s best midfielders and playing a pivotal role in City’s continental treble in the 2022-23 season.
“I’m ready to go,” Rodri told reporters. “The surgery everyone was talking about was no big deal – it was just an outpatient procedure. “I’m ready to train with the team, and when the coach thinks it’s time – once I’ve gotten back into the swing of things – I’ll be ready to play. I hope that’s as soon as possible.”