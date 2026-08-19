‘Doubts Rodri had, gave me doubts’: Mourinho on why Real did not sign midfielder

Barcelona's Rodri poses with his jersey during his official presentation at a soccer press conference in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said that the Spanish giants did not pursue Rodri any further was because the player had ‘doubts’. Rodri, who was courted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid over the summer, ultimately decided to sign with the Catalan club on Tuesday on a 4-year deal.

“I spoke with Rodri a couple of times. Real Madrid made him a very good offer. I think the relationship between Real Madrid and City is very good. The club made him an important offer. Rodri had doubts, he doubted, and I think what happened is that the doubts Rodri had, gave me doubts, ” Mourinho said in an interview on El Chiringuito.