‘If politics gets involved, I do not like that’: Jose Mourinho on Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said that the Ballon d’Or shouldn’t necessarily go to a player from the team that won the World Cup or the Champions League but should instead be given to the best player in the world. He also said that he does not like it when the award is politized.

“It is a wonderful award on an individual level. This award enters the personal history of a certain player. There are around 12 players at a very high level, and we have 3 or 4 of them. For me, the Ballon d’Or should go to those players we miss forever when they retire. I miss Maradona, (Ronaldo) Nazário, Messi, Zidane and Matthäus. You cannot give the Ballon d’Or to players just because they won the Champions League or the World Cup. If you want to reward the Champions League winner, then give the Ballon d’Or to Luis Enrique,” Mourinho said in a pre-match press conference on Saturday.