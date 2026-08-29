‘If politics gets involved, I do not like that’: Jose Mourinho on Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said that the Ballon d’Or shouldn’t necessarily go to a player from the team that won the World Cup or the Champions League but should instead be given to the best player in the world. He also said that he does not like it when the award is politized.
“It is a wonderful award on an individual level. This award enters the personal history of a certain player. There are around 12 players at a very high level, and we have 3 or 4 of them. For me, the Ballon d’Or should go to those players we miss forever when they retire. I miss Maradona, (Ronaldo) Nazário, Messi, Zidane and Matthäus. You cannot give the Ballon d’Or to players just because they won the Champions League or the World Cup. If you want to reward the Champions League winner, then give the Ballon d’Or to Luis Enrique,” Mourinho said in a pre-match press conference on Saturday.
As for Spain, De la Fuente definitely deserves it. This is the greatest honour. The best in the world is something else, it does not have to be from Paris Saint-Germain or Spain. There are two or three or four, and we know who they are. We know where they are, they are here. We know who made history individually this summer. The Ballon d’Or has a political character, and if politics gets involved, I do not like that,” he added.
Earlier this week, Mourinho’s Real Madrid thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe put Madrid ahead in the 40th minute before Luka Sucic levelled four minutes later, but the France forward restored the hosts’ lead on the hour and Vinicius Jr added a third in the 68th before Mbappe completed his treble 10 minutes from time. It was also a winning return to the Santiago Bernabeu for Mourinho, more than 13 years after his previous home match in charge of the club, as Real recovered from a disjointed first half with a ruthless display after the break.