Mourinho reveals he had signed up as Ferguson’s successor at Manchester United in 2013

Jose Mourinho led Manchester United 2016 to 2019 but the Portuguese coach has now revealed that he had signed up to lead the Premier League giants much earlier than that, at a crucial stage of the club’s history. Mourinho was the third manager to lead United after their legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The former has now said that he had initially “signed with” United to take over right after Ferguson’s departure.

Mourinho, who had coached Real Madrid in La Liga from 2010 to 2013, eventually returned to the Premier League in the latter year for a second stint at the helm at Chelsea. “I go to Chelsea in 2013 but in that period there is something nobody knows,” the Portuguese said in a documentary, which is titled Mourinho, on Netflix. “I think I can say because I don’t hurt anyone with the truth, and I think the objective of this work that we are doing is to tell the truth. When I left Real Madrid, I signed with Manchester United to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex.”