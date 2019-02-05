Watch: Jose Mourinho embarrassingly falls at Russian ice hockey league face-off

Toggle Menu
Roughly four months after embarrassingly falling at Wembley while trying to skip a rope, Jose Mourinho suffered the same fate after a ceremonial face-off on ice.

Jose Mourinho falls down, as ice hockey players Evgeny Medvedev and Pavel Datsyuk stand nearby, during a ceremony opening a game of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) between Avangard Omsk and SKA Saint Petersburg in the city of Balashikha near Moscow, Russia
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho embarrassingly slipped and fell on his bum after presenting a symbolic face-off to for a match in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Monday. Videos of the 56-year-old Portuguese manager falling on a red carpet on the ice rink in Balashikha went viral on social media after the accident.

Jose was invited by KHL team Avangard Omsk in Siberia to take part in promotional work for the club and signed pictures ahead of the match with SKA Saint Petersburg.

The two-time Champions League winner was helped up by Avangard’s former Detroit Red Wings centreman Pavel Datsyuk after the puck drop.

The incident comes roughly four months after Mourinho met the same embarrassing fate while trying to skip over a velvet rope at Wembley on his way into the stadium.

Avangard play their home games just outside Moscow after their main arena was deemed to be unsafe for hosting games.

Mourinho has been out of work since he was removed from his role at United in December after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

Norwegian and former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lifted the Old Trafford club to fifth place in the Premier League table and is yet to lose as Red Devils boss since taking over from ‘The Special One’. He went on an eight games winning run before drawing at Burnley. In their most recent outing, United beat Leicester City 1-0.

