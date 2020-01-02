‘I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot’: Jose Mourinho pulls no punches after his booking

Jose Mourinho argues with referee Mike Dean. (Twitter/screengrab) Jose Mourinho argues with referee Mike Dean. (Twitter/screengrab)

Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League and so are his antics. After being shown a yellow card against Southampton, the Tottenham boss admitted that he deserved the yellow card but that was not before branding a member of the opposition bench an “idiot”.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager last month, was shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean when he went to the Southampton bench during the second half of the clash.

In an unusual moment, the Spurs boss appeared to try and look at their tactics on a piece of paper which certainly didn’t go down well with the Southampton bench.

The incident happened shortly after Harry Kane’s equaliser had been disallowed for offside.

Jose Mourinho gets yellow card for spying on Southampton’s tactics pic.twitter.com/HM6x8XDWxg — TrakFootball (@TrakFootball) January 1, 2020

“I was rude. But I was rude with an idiot. I clearly deserved the yellow card. I had bad words with the guy,” Mourinho told BT Sport after his team suffered a 0-1 defeat away from home.

“There was of course a reason for it. I will not tell you but for some reason I had that reaction,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd