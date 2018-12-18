Jose Mourinho from Manchester United to Kerala Blasters?

After getting sacked from Manchester United on Tuesday, Jose Mourinho is now set to coach the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters. At least that is what Wikipedia said for a while with both sides losing their managers on the same day.

After a dreadful series of results, the Premier League side sacked the 55-year-old Portuguese coach on Tuesday. Coincidentally, Kerala Blasters also sacked their manager David James on the same day after a set of poor results that saw them sitting at the eighth position in the ISL 2018-19 table with just nine points.

Mourinho’s last match in charge was the 3-1 defeat by league leaders Liverpool on Sunday which left them 19 points behind their opponents. “Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” a club statement said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters wrote, “We’ve certainly had some great times together. We wish you the best in all your future endeavors! Thank you, David James.”

The Wikipedia prank revoked some reactions on Twitter:

If Jose Mourinho is appointed Kerala Blasters’ manager, he will then make his famous statement in Malayalam: “Nyan aane Special One” — V Anand (@toi_anandV) 18 December 2018

18/12/2019: José Mourinho is sacked by Kerala Blasters. https://t.co/3R6me8hhEJ — ? (@vivekpoduval) 18 December 2018

Make it happen Kerala Blasters. Mourinho is jobless ???? — Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) 18 December 2018

Jose Mourinho to Kerala Blasters. Perfect match. #ISL — Siddharth Yadav (@SidRossoneri) 18 December 2018

Manchester United say bye bye to Mourinho on the same day that Kerala Blasters part way with David James. Now there’s a straight one for one swap ?? — Tony S (@notytony) 18 December 2018

Kerala Blasters #KBFC coach David James and #ManchesterUnited coach Jose Mourinho sacked on the same day. December 18 becomes the day to avoid for coaches around the world. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/eWmoKNw3m0 — Sayantan (San) (@san_footy) 18 December 2018

Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United, who are sixth in the table with 26 points from 17 matches, for two and a half years.