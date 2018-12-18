Toggle Menu
Jose Mourinho from Manchester United to Kerala Blasters?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/jose-mourinho-from-manchester-united-to-kerala-blasters-5499459/

Jose Mourinho from Manchester United to Kerala Blasters?

For a few minutes on Tuesday, Wikipedia showed that Jose Mourinho might be headed to an unlikely destination after being given the sack by Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

After getting sacked from Manchester United on Tuesday, Jose Mourinho is now set to coach the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters. At least that is what Wikipedia said for a while with both sides losing their managers on the same day.

After a dreadful series of results, the Premier League side sacked the 55-year-old Portuguese coach on Tuesday. Coincidentally, Kerala Blasters also sacked their manager David James on the same day after a set of poor results that saw them sitting at the eighth position in the ISL 2018-19 table with just nine points.

Wikipedia on Tuesday said that Jose Mourinho took over as in charge of Kerala Blasters after his stint with Manchester United.

Mourinho’s last match in charge was the 3-1 defeat by league leaders Liverpool on Sunday which left them 19 points behind their opponents. “Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” a club statement said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters wrote, “We’ve certainly had some great times together. We wish you the best in all your future endeavors! Thank you, David James.”

The Wikipedia prank revoked some reactions on Twitter:

Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United, who are sixth in the table with 26 points from 17 matches, for two and a half years.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android