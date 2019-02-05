Jose Mourinho fined for tax fraud in Spain, avoids serving jail time

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence for tax fraud, a Spanish court filing showed on Tuesday, although the Portuguese will not serve any jail time after exchanging the sentence for a fine.

Spanish prosecutors said Mourinho, 56, failed to declare revenues from image rights in Spanish tax declarations from 2011 and 2012, when he was coach of Real Madrid, “with the aim of obtaining illicit profits”. The Portuguese football coach appeared before a judge in a Madrid court on Tuesday to confirm the plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors.

According to AFP, Mourinho accepted a one-year jail sentence immediately commuted to a fine of 182,500 Euros. The Portuguese coach will also have to pay an additional penalty of 1.98 million Euros ($2.3 million).

Mourinho, sacked by Manchester United in December following a string of disappointing performances, is the latest high-profile football figure to be judged over his tax affairs in Spain.

Mourinho, who coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, has been accused by Spanish authorities of failing to declare income of 1.6 million Euros in 2011 and 1.7 million euros in 2012. As with a series of football stars based in the country, is how income from Mourinho’s image rights was managed and declared.

According to prosecutors, by ceding his image rights to a series of companies based in tax havens, Mourinho committed fraud by not declaring the income those companies made from his image rights.