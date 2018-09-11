Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

WATCH: Jose Mourinho falls over flat outside Wembley stadium

Things are not going to plan for Jose Mourinho - with results, with transfers and now it seems with attempting to climb over a rope barrier.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 11, 2018 8:25:38 am
In this Sept. 4, 2018 photo Jose Mourinho, coach of Manchester United FC, leaves the meeting after the 2018 UEFA Elite Club Coaches Forum, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Jose Mourinho didn’t have the greatest of entrances to make at Wembley. (Source: AP)
Related News

Just when you thought things could not get any worse for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, they have. Albeit briefly. He’s under pressure following two defeats in four opening fixtures of the English Premier League, his relationship with star player Paul Pogba and club executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in question and his job itself is reportedly not safe with Zinedine Zidane linked with the Old Trafford hot seat.

The weekend break brought with it a chance for the world to focus on international football and try to get their heads around the newly introduced UEFA Nations League format. With no league football until September 15 when United face Watford away, Mourinho took it as an opportunity to go for the England-Spain fixture at Wembley stadium that ended in a 2-1 win for La Roja.

Mourinho’s situation didn’t get any better with Luke Shaw picking up an injury during the game following a clash of heads with Dani Carvajal. The United defender was stretchered off but was responsive soon after. However, he would not be available for the contest against Watford due to the mandatory seven-day concussion protocol. “He was obviously knocked out before he hit the floor. Our medical team dealt with that really well I think. He’s spent the last day with us for some recovery and he has gone back to his club this afternoon,” said England manager Gareth Southgate.

Sir Trevor Brooking, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka in the stand Jose Mourinho and Aitor Karanka in attendance for England vs Spain at Wembley. (Source: Reuters)

At the entrance to the stadium, as Mourinho walked up to take his space in the swanky seats alongside former assistant and current Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka, Mourinho had a tumble and fell flat on the ground. Trying to step over a rope barrier, Mourinho got his first leg across properly but got his landing off to go down.

The United boss didn’t look ruffled as he got up, dusted himself off and walked away as if nothing happened. Just as all of us would do.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 