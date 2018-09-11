WATCH: Jose Mourinho falls over flat outside Wembley stadium

Jose Mourinho didn’t have the greatest of entrances to make at Wembley. (Source: AP) Jose Mourinho didn’t have the greatest of entrances to make at Wembley. (Source: AP)

Just when you thought things could not get any worse for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, they have. Albeit briefly. He’s under pressure following two defeats in four opening fixtures of the English Premier League, his relationship with star player Paul Pogba and club executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in question and his job itself is reportedly not safe with Zinedine Zidane linked with the Old Trafford hot seat.

The weekend break brought with it a chance for the world to focus on international football and try to get their heads around the newly introduced UEFA Nations League format. With no league football until September 15 when United face Watford away, Mourinho took it as an opportunity to go for the England-Spain fixture at Wembley stadium that ended in a 2-1 win for La Roja.

Mourinho’s situation didn’t get any better with Luke Shaw picking up an injury during the game following a clash of heads with Dani Carvajal. The United defender was stretchered off but was responsive soon after. However, he would not be available for the contest against Watford due to the mandatory seven-day concussion protocol. “He was obviously knocked out before he hit the floor. Our medical team dealt with that really well I think. He’s spent the last day with us for some recovery and he has gone back to his club this afternoon,” said England manager Gareth Southgate.

Jose Mourinho and Aitor Karanka in attendance for England vs Spain at Wembley. (Source: Reuters)

At the entrance to the stadium, as Mourinho walked up to take his space in the swanky seats alongside former assistant and current Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka, Mourinho had a tumble and fell flat on the ground. Trying to step over a rope barrier, Mourinho got his first leg across properly but got his landing off to go down.

Jose Mourinho’s arrival for England vs. Spain couldn’t have gone much worse… pic.twitter.com/AOBSPbrbR0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 10 September 2018

The United boss didn’t look ruffled as he got up, dusted himself off and walked away as if nothing happened. Just as all of us would do.

