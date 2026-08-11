‘Sabbatical is a sign of weakness’: Mourinho appears to take dig at Guardiola

"Some people need a sabbatical. For me, a sabbatical is a sign of weakness, something I hate. I hate that word. So don't talk to me about it any further," Mourinho said. "I want to win more titles," he added. (File)

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho appeared to take a dig at eternal rival Pep Guardiola in a recently released Netflix documentary. In the documentary, simply titled “Mourinho”, Jose said that he hated the word ‘sabbatical’ or a voluntary break from coaching, terming in week.

For the uninitiated, Guardiola is currently on a sabbatical after ending a 10-year association with Manchester City. He had also taken an extended break after leaving Barcelona in 2012, joining Bayern Munich after one year.

“Some people need a sabbatical. For me, a sabbatical is a sign of weakness, something I hate. I hate that word. So don’t talk to me about it any further,” Mourinho said. “I want to win more titles,” he added.