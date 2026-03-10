‘Called me a traitor 50 times’: Jose Mourinho hits back after red card in Benfica vs Porto 2-2 draw

Benfica coach José Mourinho was left fuming after Benfica’s dramatic 2-2 draw against FC Porto, a match that ended with the 63-year-old being sent off and involved in a heated confrontation with Porto assistant Luis González. The incident happened during stoppage time of the Liga Portugal match on Sunday when Mourinho received a red card.

The referee stated that the Benfica manager had kicked a ball toward the Porto bench, leading to a brief confrontation that also saw González dismissed. However, Mourinho argued that the real problem was the constant abuse he faced during the match.

“He called me a traitor 50 times. I want him to explain what a traitor means. I went to FC Porto and gave my all there. I went to Chelsea, Inter, and Real Madrid. I travelled the world and dedicated my life to football. That’s called professionalism,” Mourinho said after the match.