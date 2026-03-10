‘Called me a traitor 50 times’: Jose Mourinho hits back after red card in Benfica vs Porto 2-2 draw

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Benfica coach José Mourinho was left fuming after Benfica’s dramatic 2-2 draw against FC Porto, a match that ended with the 63-year-old being sent off and involved in a heated confrontation with Porto assistant Luis González. The incident happened during stoppage time of the Liga Portugal match on Sunday when Mourinho received a red card.
The referee stated that the Benfica manager had kicked a ball toward the Porto bench, leading to a brief confrontation that also saw González dismissed. However, Mourinho argued that the real problem was the constant abuse he faced during the match.
“He called me a traitor 50 times. I want him to explain what a traitor means. I went to FC Porto and gave my all there. I went to Chelsea, Inter, and Real Madrid. I travelled the world and dedicated my life to football. That’s called professionalism,” Mourinho said after the match.
For Mourinho, the accusation hit at the core of his career, built on unwavering dedication to every club he has managed. “He could have insulted me differently. Maybe he would have chosen better words, but I see it as an attack on my professionalism.” The Portuguese coach also wondered why such comments would come from someone within the sport, noting that changing clubs is a natural part of a professional career. “Insults from fans are one thing; it’s part of football. These are the same fans who praised me when I walked around the city. But from a fellow professional… he is a professional like me and has played for different teams during his career. I don’t get it.”
The tension of the match was heightened by Mourinho’s long history with Porto. From 2002 to 2004, he guided the club through one of its greatest eras, winning consecutive league titles and the UEFA Champions League before moving to Chelsea. Now coaching Benfica, Porto’s biggest rivals, Mourinho’s return to Portuguese football has added more emotion to the matches between the two teams.