Former Arsenal and Sevilla player Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident

Former Invincible, Jose Antonio Reyes has died at the age of 35 due to a traffic accident.

Jose Antonio Reyes was the only person who had won five Europa League titles. (File Photo)

Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident, aged 35, his former club Sevilla said on Saturday.

Reyes last played for Spanish second tier side Extremadura. He also played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among other sides and the Spain national team.

Reyes made his professional debut with Sevilla at the age of 16, moving to Arsenal in January 2004 for 17 million pounds and was part of the famous ‘Invincibles’ which won the Premier League that season without losing a game.

He joined Real Madrid on loan in the 2006/07 season, winning the La Liga title and later joined neighbours Atletico before returning to boyhood club Sevilla in 2012, going on to lift three consecutive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016. He later played for Espanyol and then Chinese club Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard before returning to Spain to join Extremadura in January.

The entire footballing fraternity came together to pay last respects to the first-ever Spaniard to win the Premier League.

His last match was a 1-0 win at Alcorcon on May 18. Extremadura are due to face Cadiz away from home on Sunday.

