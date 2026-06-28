Jordan vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ARG look for perfect finish in group stage

Jordan vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: (AP Photo)

Jordan vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Argentina end a highly succesfull campaign group stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a match against Jordan, who are already knocked out in the race for the knockouts. The match is pretty much a dead-rubber, with Argentina’s status as group winners already cemented.

It means that the defending champions could choose to rotate their squad and, notably, rest their in-form captain Lionel Messi, who has scored all five goals that Argentina have scored thus far. Argentina before this beat Austria 2-0 and Jordan 2-1.

Story continues below this ad Jordan, on the other hand, have not won any of their past five matches. They have their full squad fit and it is likely that they will give their everything, with this being their last match in their historic first campaign in the World Cup. SCROLL DOWN FOR UPDATES FROM THE JORDAN VS ARGENTINA GAME Live Updates Jun 28, 2026 04:44 AM IST Jordan vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live: No Messi in XI Lionel Scaloni has said that Messi will not be in Argentina's starting XI today, but might make an appearance from the bench. Messi is currently the top scorer at the ongoing FIFA World Cup besides being the overall record holder for most goals in World Cup history. Can he continue the streak today? Jun 28, 2026 04:38 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Jordan vs Argentina game from the World Cup. Messi missed the penalty. Then scored twice. Argentina are through Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with Leandro Paredes after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Before the match, the giant screen at Dallas Stadium showed all 16 of Lionel Messi’s previous World Cup goals one by one. The crowd cheered each one. By the time the last appeared, the stadium was already his. Two more followed. They always do. In the ninth minute, Messi walked up to a penalty spot and missed. Not by much. He tried to curl it against the post. Schlager dived, guessed right, but the ball passed a few centimetres wide without him needing to touch it. Messi covered his face with both palms, looked up at the Texas sky, and walked back. An Austrian fan in the stand had painted MESSI WHO? on his stomach. It felt, briefly, like a reasonable question. READ MORE.

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