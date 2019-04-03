Jordan Pickford caught on video involved in ‘pub brawl’, Everton launch investigation

A video surfaced on Twitter, in which Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is seen getting involved in a pub brawl in Sunderland. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Toffees goalie swinging punches at a man after it was reported that he verbally abuse his fiancee, Megan Davison.

Advertising

“Someone verbally abused Jordan’s partner and he flipped. He went for him but did not hit him and the video looks worse than it actually was, the whole thing was over in six or seven seconds. But there is no sugar-coating this, Jordan had been drinking and that probably didn’t help in that he’s reacted to the abuse. He is not happy that he got himself in that situation. Jordan had been mixing happily with fans before that and there was no issue until someone targeted his partner,” a source close to Pickford was quoted by Daily Mail.

Pickford there Hahahha pic.twitter.com/WmP5uC3Xx6 — harrison (@hworden20) 1 April 2019

An investigation in this regard has been launched by his club and Northumbria police. “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter,” the Premier League club said.

Pickford, who was initially a member of the Sunderland football team, joined Everton for a transfer fee of $32.6 million after his former club were relegated from the Premier League in 2017.

He was the number one choice for England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was a key member in their run to the semi-finals. He stopped a vital spot-kick in England’s penalty shootout victory over Colombia in their last-16 encounter and was also named as Man of the Match in the 2-0 victory over Sweden in the quarter-finals.