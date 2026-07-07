Sickening freak injury amid England’s joy in Mexico could end Henderson’s World Cup

England’s joy at the Estadio Azteca could be dampened by a freak injury suffered by senior midfielder Jordan Henderson. In fan-shot videos that have gone viral on social media, Henderson could be seen writhing in pain with a visibly broken hand after he lost his footing while jumping over an advertisement board amid euphoric scenes for England after they beat co-hosts Mexico in a thriller at the iconic stadium to go through to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The former Liverpool captain landed awkwardly when he slipped while climbing over the board and video footage showed his forearm buckling. England defender Dan Burn, who had scaled the same hoarding just before Henderson, walked back and took a look before immediately waving for help. Henderson was eventually stretchered off the field while receiving oxygen. Sky Sports reports that the midfielder will not be able to take any further part for the remainder of the tournament. England’s Football Association has not said anything officially about Henderson’s participation in the rest of the tournament.
According to Reuters, Henderson was taken to a hospital in Mexico City and did not travel back to England’s training base in Kansas City with the rest of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. A member of England’s medical staff stayed behind with him.
Henderson was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win over Mexico and has indeed played just six minutes at the World Cup, featuring in the closing stages of England’s 2-0 Group L victory against Panama. However, he is among the most respected senior figures in the dressing room, with Tuchel emphasising his value in the dressing room when questions were asked about Henderson’s selection when the squad was announced for the World Cup.
England next face Norway in the quarterfinal, with the latter having stunned five-time champions Brazil in the round of 16.