Friday, July 24, 2020
Jordan Henderson wins 2020 FWA Footballer of the Year award

Jordan Henderson beat Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, and Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to the award.

By: Reuters | Updated: July 24, 2020 3:06:29 pm
Jordan Henderson scored 4 league goals and registered 5 assists this season. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named England’s Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers’ Association (FWA).

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane made up the rest of the top five.

