Jordan Henderson wins 2020 FWA Footballer of the Year award

Jordan Henderson scored 4 league goals and registered 5 assists this season. (Source: Reuters) Jordan Henderson scored 4 league goals and registered 5 assists this season. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named England’s Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers’ Association (FWA).

*adds 2019/20 FWA Footballer of the Year winner*pic.twitter.com/GBNuyj41LB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 24, 2020

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane made up the rest of the top five.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.