Jordan Henderson wins 2020 FWA Footballer of the Year award

By: Reuters | Updated: July 24, 2020 3:06:29 pm
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named England’s Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers’ Association (FWA).
*adds 2019/20 FWA Footballer of the Year winner*pic.twitter.com/GBNuyj41LB
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 24, 2020
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane made up the rest of the top five.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.