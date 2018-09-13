Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

John Terry turns down Spartak Moscow move

John Terry made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.

By: Reuters | Published: September 13, 2018 12:14:56 am
john terry, terry, football, aston villa, john terry captain, chelsea, sports news, indian express John Terry is a free agent after leaving Championship club Aston Villa when his contract expired at the end of last season.
Related News

Former England captain John Terry has rejected a move to Spartak Moscow for family reasons, the 37-year-old defender said on Wednesday.

Terry is a free agent after leaving Championship club Aston Villa when his contract expired at the end of last season.

British media reported that Terry had a medical ahead of his proposed two-year deal with the Russian club. “After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow,” Terry wrote on Instagram.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season.

“They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism. But after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time.” Central defender Terry made 36 appearances for Villa in all competitions last season and captained them to the Championship playoff final, where they lost to Fulham.

He made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 