Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Former England captain John Terry leaves Aston Villa

Former England captain John Terry has left Aston Villa after the club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League. Villa lost the Championship playoff final 1-0 to Fulham at Wembley on Sunday.

By: Reuters | Updated: May 31, 2018 12:57:29 am
john terry, terry, football, aston villa, john terry captain, chelsea, sports news, indian express John Terry joined Villa from Chelsea in July 2017. (Source: File)
Related News

Former England captain John Terry has left Aston Villa after the club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League. Villa lost the Championship playoff final 1-0 to Fulham at Wembley on Sunday. 37-year-old Terry joined Villa from Chelsea in July 2017 on a one-year deal. He made 36 appearances for Villa in all competitions last season, scoring one goal.

“We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism he showed with us last season,” Villa said in a statement on their website.

“John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 