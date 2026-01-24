John Terry gives his verdict on Chelsea’s new manager: ‘To be honest, I’ve not seen much change since…’

Earlier, Chelsea and their head coach Enzo Maresca have officially parted ways.

google-preferred-btn
ChelseaChelsea's head coach Liam Rosenior hugs Moises Caicedo after the Champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Pafos in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Chelsea has managed to win back-to-back games against Pafos and Brentford in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, respectively. Former Chelsea player John Terry lauded the new manager, Liam Rosenior. Chelsea have won both their games without conceding a single goal.

“To be honest, I’ve not seen much change since Liam’s come in as manager, but also, in his defence, he’s not had much time to work with the players as well. But result against Pafos in the week, not our best performance, not our best performance against Brentford, but we managed to win the last two games as well, which is always important,” as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle publication.

And also winning these games when you’re not playing at your best as well and then knowing that there’s still more to come. So I want to see a little bit of change from Maresca’s team to Liam’s team in the next few weeks when he does get a bit more time to work with a group. But the most important thing at the moment, especially in the London derby, is to pick up the three points”, he added.

Earlier, Chelsea and their head coach Enzo Maresca have officially parted ways. This was after the club and the manager not seeing eye to eye after a spate of disappointing results in recent times.

“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club,” the statement from Chelsea read.

With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future,” it added.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Mhatre finds form, Ambrish delivers as India cruise past New Zealand
L-R: Ayush Mhatre with the bat and RS Ambrish shone with the ball during India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup league match. (PHOTO: ICC)
'If Pakistan pull out, just imagine Uganda vs India in Ahmedabad': Rashid Latif urges Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket team should pull out from ICC T20 World Cup 2026, says former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Donald Trump threatens 100% tariffs if Canada makes a deal with China
Donald Trump threatens 100 per cent tariffs if Canada makes a deal with China
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Brooklyn Beckham
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Carney
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News