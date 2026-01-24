John Terry gives his verdict on Chelsea’s new manager: ‘To be honest, I’ve not seen much change since…’

Chelsea has managed to win back-to-back games against Pafos and Brentford in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, respectively. Former Chelsea player John Terry lauded the new manager, Liam Rosenior. Chelsea have won both their games without conceding a single goal.
“To be honest, I’ve not seen much change since Liam’s come in as manager, but also, in his defence, he’s not had much time to work with the players as well. But result against Pafos in the week, not our best performance, not our best performance against Brentford, but we managed to win the last two games as well, which is always important,” as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle publication.
And also winning these games when you’re not playing at your best as well and then knowing that there’s still more to come. So I want to see a little bit of change from Maresca’s team to Liam’s team in the next few weeks when he does get a bit more time to work with a group. But the most important thing at the moment, especially in the London derby, is to pick up the three points”, he added.
Earlier, Chelsea and their head coach Enzo Maresca have officially parted ways. This was after the club and the manager not seeing eye to eye after a spate of disappointing results in recent times.
“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club,” the statement from Chelsea read.
With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future,” it added.