John Terry gives his verdict on Chelsea’s new manager: ‘To be honest, I’ve not seen much change since…’

Chelsea has managed to win back-to-back games against Pafos and Brentford in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, respectively. Former Chelsea player John Terry lauded the new manager, Liam Rosenior. Chelsea have won both their games without conceding a single goal.

“To be honest, I’ve not seen much change since Liam’s come in as manager, but also, in his defence, he’s not had much time to work with the players as well. But result against Pafos in the week, not our best performance, not our best performance against Brentford, but we managed to win the last two games as well, which is always important,” as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle publication.