Manzambi wanted to stop goals. Now he’s scoring them for Switzerland at World Cup.

By Madhav Sachdeva

Originally aspiring to become a goalkeeper, young Swiss star Johan Manzambi wanted to prevent goals rather than score them. As a boy playing on the pitches of Geneva, he spent hours mimicking Manuel Neuer’s famous “sweeper-keeper” style, rushing off his line to clear balls with his feet. This drill laid the foundation for his future, as he developed composure on the ball by playing out from the goal, built a distinct game awareness, and transformed his playing identity.

Manzambi was born in Geneva, Switzerland, to an Angolan mother who was a victim of political persecution and a father who fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo during a period of intense internal conflict at the turn of the century. His early years were dedicated to sports, as his father introduced him to a ball when he was just four years old, hoping his son could realise the footballing dream he never could. His elder brother, Neftali, paved the way for him as a forward, climbing through the ranks of FC Basel’s youth academy and playing for clubs like Sporting Gijón, Winterthur, and Lyon La Duchère.

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It was a decision taken by Manzambi’s father and brother to switch him from goalkeeping to an outfield position, considering his technical abilities and quick acceleration, and realising his potential would be wasted by just sitting inside the penalty box.

Even when he was part of Servette FC’s youth academy, his coaches played him as a box-to-box midfielder due to his high work rate. However, suffering through late growth spurts, he struggled to cope with fast buildup play and physical battles. His real development came at SC Freiburg, where his coaches realised his potential for taking on defenders one-on-one and started playing him in a more attacking position.

Professional Overview

After being signed by SC Freiburg in 2023, Manzambi spent his first season on the bench for Freiburg’s reserve team, registering just 240 minutes all season as the reserve squad finished last and was relegated. He was handed his first start and made his Bundesliga debut against FC Heidenheim in September 2024. He burst onto the scene in April 2025 when he scored a dramatic late winner against Borussia Mönchengladbach, cementing his place for the near future.

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Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi (9) celebrates his scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP) Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi (9) celebrates his scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

During the 2025/26 season, Manzambi not only had his best career season to date but also won the Europa League Young Player of the Season after playing a key role in Freiburg’s run to the final. He made 47 appearances in all competitions, registering 16 goal involvements.

While growing up in Switzerland, he idolised Xherdan Shaqiri, studying his movements, ball retention, and explosive shooting power closely. As Swiss coach Murat Yakin lacks depth on the wings, he has frequently experimented with playing Manzambi out wide. Fans in Switzerland have begun calling him the defensive-minded heir to Shaqiri because of his technical ability and his special talent for hitting powerful long-range volleys.

World Stage

At this World Cup, Manzambi played a short cameo against Qatar in a 1-1 draw before announcing himself on the world stage against Bosnia and Herzegovina, scoring a brilliant brace in a 4-1 win for the Swiss. After his impressive performance, he admitted to reporters that the sheer shock of his display ruined his sleep: “Honestly, it’s incredible. I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight.” As Canada and Switzerland battled for top spot on the final matchday of the group stage, Yakin started him, and he repaid his manager with a goal and an assist.

Manzambi’s performances at this World Cup have catapulted him into a different stratosphere of fame. He increased his stock even further with a brilliant, jaw-dropping run down the left flank against Algeria in the Round of 32. His skills left veteran Algerian defender Aïssa Mandi completely frozen before he delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Breel Embolo to score in Switzerland’s 2-0 win. The clip immediately went viral on social media, with pundits labelling him a potential front-runner for the tournament’s Best Young Player Award.

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The 20-year-old is statistically producing one of the best under-21 World Cup campaigns in modern history. With three goals and two assists across just four games, he became the youngest player in over 60 years to record five goal contributions in a single World Cup tournament, at exactly 20 years and 261 days old.

With his manager’s immense faith in him, Manzambi hopes to take his country further in the competition. Switzerland’s next game is a Round of 16 clash against Colombia on 8th July in Vancouver.

Madhav Sachdeva is an intern with the online sports desk