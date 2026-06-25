It’s mango – not manga, as Johan Manzambi celebrates 2-1 Swiss win over Canada

One of the earliest assessments made by Swiss coach Murat Yakin of Johan Manzambi was just how happy the 20-year-old tended to be with the national team. Make no mistake – Switzerland were every bit capable of being as dull and ponderous as hosts Canada in a soporofic first half of mindless lateral passing at Vancouver. But Manzambi made football vertical again. And then he brought out the ‘mango celebration’.

After yet another assist and goal for Switzerland – this time in a 2-1 win – the Geneva-born talent being courted by Man Utd and PSG, took his count to 3 strikes, and 3 ‘cellys’ (celebrations) as they get called these days.

Social media had hyper-intellectualised his rejoicing after a brace as inspired by DragonBall Z Kamehameha of the manga. But Manzambi had declared after the win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, ‘It means a mango’.

After his Bundesliga side Freiburg had lost to Aston Villa in the Europa League final while he scored, Manzambi had explained, “The mango. That’s something between me and my friends.”

Swiss publication Tages-Anzeiger last week quoted his childhood friend Lois Ndema as saying, “The gesture has become iconic by now, but only a few know what it refers to. It’s an inside joke. Let’s just say it’s a tribute to his friends. I won’t reveal any more than that.”

Football among friends who keep the sanctity of an inside joke is the breath of fresh air, that Switzerland’s bland football always needed.

After a dreary goalless first half, Manzambi had sizzled into activity immediately on resumption sending a cross from the right swath onto the left as Ruben Vargas slotted in a left footer after one touch. But it was the second goal that showed Canada up as Bree Embolo took the ball into the box, turned his back to the goal when running into opponents, and passed it back to Manzambi who drove in with ferocity to the back net of Maxime Crepeau. The mango celebration was underway.

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Manzambi’s well storied background has him born to a mother from Angola who faced political persecution and a father from Congo who fled the conflict zone. Meeting as refugees in Geneva, their son needed to be nudged out of the goal where he wanted to be a keeper mostly because his growth spurt didn’t kick in till late. But making the mango famous in the land of fondue and chocolates, could only happen with someone of his heritage.

It’s not entirely a surprise. Before Congo got equated with the pain of war and displacement, well before it began to be mined mercilessly for cobalt, copper and coltan needed in microchips and coveted by superpowers, the Kimbundu of the Angola-Congolese region once grew mangoes in orchards above the ground.

Though his football has been honed in Germany, after the Servette academy nurtured him in Geneva, Manzambi’s roots are still back in Africa. The flair in football comes from there too as does his joyous temperament which the Swiss coach acknowledges. Akanji and Xhaka brought attention to Swiss football, but Manzambi feted as a promising youngster, might actually drag the sport out of its cliches of Swiss watch precision and associated chronometry. The mango celebration is a revelation in more ways than one.

Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi (9) celebrates his scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP) Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi (9) celebrates his scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Later Canada pulled one back when Nathan Saliba (no connection to William), controlled the ball well, steaming past a flurry of defenders and sent a pass into the box. It was helped on its way to the goal when 6-foot-5 Promise David stuck his leg out in the 76th minute.

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The first half had carried the charm of a cactus. The high point of excitement happened somewhere near the half line, when Cyle Larin and Grant Xhaka got into a scrap in the 31st minute, as the Swiss dislodged the ball and ended up kicking into the Canadian’s shins who then retaliated with his teammates – both picked yellows. Things were dire when Swiss goalie and his two backs kept passing among themselves to slow down the pace. Heads clashed once on an aerial, and both Xhaka and Jonathan David shot so high and wide when unimpeded that you wondered why these two sides were playing. Passes into the final third were dripping with incoherence.

It’s when Johan Manzambi seemed to decide, the mystery mango celebration needed to be brought out again.