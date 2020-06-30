Joel Matip out of Liverpool’s final seven games due to foot injury

Joel Matip joined Liverpool in 2016. (Source: File Photo) Joel Matip joined Liverpool in 2016. (Source: File Photo)

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.

Centre-back Matip, who has been limited to 13 games in all competitions this season, sustained the injury during Liverpool’s goalless draw with local rivals Everton earlier this month.

He also missed their 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace last week.

“This season I will be not back on the pitch but for next season, I hope I’m going to be quite early a direct help for the team,” Matip told Liverpool’s website.

The 28-year-old missed 84 days of action earlier in the campaign due to a knee injury before returning in January.

‘Liverpool don’t need to spend heavily to improve’: Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp bought Andrew Robertson in 2017 for just 8 million pounds. (Source: Reuters) Jurgen Klopp bought Andrew Robertson in 2017 for just 8 million pounds. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect to spend heavily in the transfer window ahead of next season and sees a bright future for several youngsters looking to break into a strong main squad.

“COVID has influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it’s just not likely that it’ll be the most busy summer in the world,” he told reporters.

“We can’t spend millions and millions because we want to, or we think it’s nice to do. We never wanted that.”

“The problem with a strong squad is how do you improve a strong squad in the transfer market? You have to be creative. We try to find solutions internally and there’s still a lot to come: we have three or four players who can make big steps,” added Klopp.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.