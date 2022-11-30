scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

‘They did it, God love ’em’: US President Joe Biden reacts on US’s win over Iran at World Cup; section of Iranian people celebrate USA win

The U.S. Soccer Federation had raised the stakes before the game by posting on social media a group standings table with an alternate version of the Iran flag- minus the country’s official emblem and the lines of Islamic script deleted.

President Joe Biden applauded the USA win over Iran in Fifa World Cup 2022. (AP)

US President Joe Biden interrupted a official meet by grabbing the mike and announcing US’s win over Iran at the world cup. “They did it, God love ’em,” Biden said. “This is a big game! I spoke to the coach and players, ‘you can do this’ and they went, ‘yeah …’ They did it! God love em!”

BBC reported that Iranian people danced in the streets in Marivan and Sanandejm cities with large ethnic populations of Kurds. This is the home province of Mahsa Amino, the 22-year old woman’s death in custody of morality police had triggered protests around the country.

Videos would also emerge showing people whistling and chanting “America America” in the Tehran neighbourhood of Eram.

The U.S. Soccer Federation had raised the stakes before the game by posting on social media a group standings table with an alternate version of the Iran flag- minus the country’s official emblem and the lines of Islamic script deleted. They later deleted the post. Iran’s federation had responded calling on FIFA to ban USA from the world cup.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 11:27:51 am
Next Story

Pakistan suicide blast targeting police kills 3, wounds 28

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 30: Latest News
close