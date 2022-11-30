‘They did it, God love ’em’: US President Joe Biden reacts on US’s win over Iran at World Cup; section of Iranian people celebrate USA win

US President Joe Biden interrupted a official meet by grabbing the mike and announcing US’s win over Iran at the world cup. “They did it, God love ’em,” Biden said. “This is a big game! I spoke to the coach and players, ‘you can do this’ and they went, ‘yeah …’ They did it! God love em!”

BBC reported that Iranian people danced in the streets in Marivan and Sanandejm cities with large ethnic populations of Kurds. This is the home province of Mahsa Amino, the 22-year old woman’s death in custody of morality police had triggered protests around the country.

Videos would also emerge showing people whistling and chanting “America America” in the Tehran neighbourhood of Eram.

The U.S. Soccer Federation had raised the stakes before the game by posting on social media a group standings table with an alternate version of the Iran flag- minus the country’s official emblem and the lines of Islamic script deleted. They later deleted the post. Iran’s federation had responded calling on FIFA to ban USA from the world cup.