Joao Felix undergoes ankle surgery, confirms Atletico Madrid

Friday, July 02, 2021
Joao Felix, who cost a club record fee of €126 million, has sustained four separate ankle injuries and started less than half of Atletico's La Liga matches since joining from Benfica in 2019.

By: Reuters |
July 2, 2021 6:28:07 pm
Joao Felix's injury problems continued at Euro 2020 for Portugal. (Reuters)

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has undergone surgery on his ankle, the La Liga champion said on Friday.

Felix, who cost a club record fee of 126 million euros ($149.02 million), has sustained four separate ankle injuries and started less than half of Atletico’s La Liga games since joining from Benfica in 2019.

His injury problems continued at Euro 2020 as he missed Portugal’s games against Germany and France with a muscle problem before coming on as a substitute in its 1-0 defeat by Belgium in the last 16.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Atletico’s statement said the 21-year-old was treated by Dutch surgeon Niek van Dijk in Porto under supervision from the club’s doctors but did not state when he would return to action.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Atletico was hopeful he could return just in time for the start of the new season, which begins on August 15 when Diego Simeone’s side visits Celta Vigo.

